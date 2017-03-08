St Augustine man charged with sexual assault on child

Historic City News local reporters were informed that the man who was identified to deputies yesterday as the person who committed sexual battery on a minor child, remains in custody today in lieu of $25,000 bond. Sheriff's spokesman Kevin Kelshaw announced that 46-year-old Michael John Mitchell, who resides at 272 Wooded Crossing Circle in St Augustine, was arrested and booked into the St Johns County Detention Facility at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

