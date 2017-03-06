Seafood Festival shuttle fails out-of...

Seafood Festival shuttle fails out-of-town visitors

Saturday

The City of St Augustine, who, after spending hundreds-of-thousands of dollars of public money on transportation studies and consultants, professes to have the answers on mobility - selling north city "satellite parking" with complimentary shuttle service as the solution to traffic congestion during special events. If today's fiasco with Elite Transportation Services is what we have to look forward to virtually every weekend from now until the 4th of July, or beyond, residents and visitors are in for a huge disappointment, more traffic congestion, and a public relations nightmare.

St. Augustine, FL

