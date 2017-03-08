Medical Examiner: Weaver is victim of...

Medical Examiner: Weaver is victim of homicide

Read more: Historic City News

After the completion of an autopsy earlier today, Historic City News was informed that the body discovered on Los Robles Avenue by police Tuesday morning was 56-year-old James Henry Weaver of St Augustine. We also know that the District 23 Medical Examiner has ruled that Weaver's cause of death is a gunshot wound to the chest; and, the manner of death is homicide.

