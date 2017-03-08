Medical Examiner: Weaver is victim of homicide
After the completion of an autopsy earlier today, Historic City News was informed that the body discovered on Los Robles Avenue by police Tuesday morning was 56-year-old James Henry Weaver of St Augustine. We also know that the District 23 Medical Examiner has ruled that Weaver's cause of death is a gunshot wound to the chest; and, the manner of death is homicide.
