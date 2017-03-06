John Hankinson saved Florida environments while playing harmonica
John Hankinson was a young boy when, as the family story goes, he chased a visiting relative around his yard, brandishing a plastic tomahawk and yelling: "I'm going to chop your head off." The pretend savagery couldn't have been more different from how Hankinson later would approach life as one of Florida's most liked and respected environmentalists, who drew a following for his blues music on a harmonica.
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins
|Sun
|ellie
|5
|Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned
|Feb 13
|Its true
|1
|Lights turned green, why can't people step on g... (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Step on it
|7
|Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight
|Feb 9
|Cosapriorities
|1
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan '17
|Perksperks
|1
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
