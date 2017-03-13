Indian River Lagoon, septic systems, ...

Indian River Lagoon, septic systems, coastal projects on legislative lists

From the St. Johns River and the Indian River Lagoon to shark finning and septic tanks, a broad range of environmental issues are under consideration during Florida's legislative session this year. "I expect there will be a significant push to deal with environmental matters," said Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs.

