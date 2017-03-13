Indian River Lagoon, septic systems, coastal projects on legislative lists
From the St. Johns River and the Indian River Lagoon to shark finning and septic tanks, a broad range of environmental issues are under consideration during Florida's legislative session this year. "I expect there will be a significant push to deal with environmental matters," said Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins
|Mar 10
|Educated in America
|6
|Letter: More details for Vilano Beach neighbors
|Mar 9
|Agendablog
|2
|Lights turned green, why can't people step on g... (May '15)
|Mar 9
|ellie
|8
|Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned
|Feb 13
|Its true
|1
|Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight
|Feb '17
|Cosapriorities
|1
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan '17
|Perksperks
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC