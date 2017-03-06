Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel...

Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives in St. Augustine

TRYP by Wyndham, Wyndham Hotel Group's urban lifestyle brand, has planted roots in Florida with the opening of a newly constructed 95-room hotel on the Northeast coast in St. Augustine, known as the oldest city in the United States. It marks the brand's first location in the state and third in the country.

