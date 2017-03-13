Drinking and driving Friday will take a life every 72-minutes
Next Friday, March 17th, $5.3 billion dollars will be spent celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2017; that's about $38 per celebrant according to a recent report from data provider WalletHub. But a much higher price will be paid in human life; lost to, or forever changed by traffic crashes involving drunk drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins
|Mar 10
|Educated in America
|6
|Letter: More details for Vilano Beach neighbors
|Mar 9
|Agendablog
|2
|Lights turned green, why can't people step on g... (May '15)
|Mar 9
|ellie
|8
|Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned
|Feb 13
|Its true
|1
|Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight
|Feb '17
|Cosapriorities
|1
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan '17
|Perksperks
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC