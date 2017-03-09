Distinguished archaeologist Kathleen Deagan named to Flagler College Board of Trustees
Kathleen Deagan, Distinguished Research Curator Emerita at University of Florida's Florida Museum of Natural History, has been elected to the Flagler College Board of Trustees. Deagan is well known for her archaeological research of the Spanish colonial period in Florida and the Caribbean.
