DeSantis to host town hall at Bethune-Cookman on Saturday

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Palm Coast, will host a "Discussion with DeSantis" event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Bethune-Cookman University Performing Arts Center, according to a media release. DeSantis is making three appearances that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.