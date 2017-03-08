DeSantis to host town hall at Bethune-Cookman on Saturday
U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Palm Coast, will host a "Discussion with DeSantis" event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Bethune-Cookman University Performing Arts Center, according to a media release. DeSantis is making three appearances that day.
