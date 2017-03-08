Castillo by Candlelight: Sisters and ...

Castillo by Candlelight: Sisters and Survivors

In honor of Women's History Month, the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument is inviting Historic City News readers to a special evening event "Castillo by Candlelight: Sisters and Survivors" being held on Saturday, March 18th. St. Augustine was primarily a military post throughout its long history; however, it could not have survived or thrived without the contributions of the community's women.

