Bridge of Lions to close overnight through March 7
The City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that the Bridge of Lions will be closed to vehicular traffic, March 5-6-7 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The overnight closures Sunday through Tuesday night will not affect pedestrians or bicyclists who may use the walkways instead of the roadway.
