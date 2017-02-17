Worker killed in apparent accident at Manning Supply

Witnesses on the scene at Manning Building Supply this afternoon told local Historic City News reporters that a co-worker, 57-year-old Dwight Harry Cook of St. Augustine, was crushed and killed while handling large panel doors on the company's lot. Sheriff's investigators and St Johns County Fire Rescue responded, but according to reports from the scene, emergency medical care was too late to save Cook's life.

