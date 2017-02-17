Worker killed in apparent accident at Manning Supply
Witnesses on the scene at Manning Building Supply this afternoon told local Historic City News reporters that a co-worker, 57-year-old Dwight Harry Cook of St. Augustine, was crushed and killed while handling large panel doors on the company's lot. Sheriff's investigators and St Johns County Fire Rescue responded, but according to reports from the scene, emergency medical care was too late to save Cook's life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned
|Feb 13
|Its true
|1
|Lights turned green, why can't people step on g... (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Step on it
|7
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins
|Feb 12
|Tonya miller
|4
|Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight
|Feb 9
|Cosapriorities
|1
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan 30
|Perksperks
|1
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC