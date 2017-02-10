We know where the skeletons are buried
St Augustine Archaeologist Carl Halbirt told Raphael Cosme, a Historic City News reporter on the scene of what Halbirt calls a "once in a lifetime" discovery, that the dig going on beneath the mall at 1 King Street has unearthed a number of human bones which Halbirt says could very well be the skeletal remains of European settlers who accompanied the City's founder, Pedro Menendez de Aviles, in 1565. 42-years before the English colony at Jamestown, Virginia and 55-years before the Pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts, the City of St Augustine was founded; making it the oldest continuously occupied settlement of European origin in what became the United States.
