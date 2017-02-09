Tijuana Flats expanding faster with n...

Tijuana Flats expanding faster with new design

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The new design for Tijuana Flats launched at a restaurant near Mall at Millenia. After launching a revamped restaurant design at a new location near Mall at Millenia, Tijuana Flats vice president of real estate Perry Jones said it plans to ramp up growth to 15 new locations a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight 16 hr Cosapriorities 1
News City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ... Jan 30 Perksperks 1
Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13) Dec '16 USMC Vet 10
News Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ... Dec '16 Justice 1
News All for One, One For All Dec '16 Factcheck 1
News Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor Dec '16 Votescount 1
News Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr... Dec '16 Nochange 1
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,725,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC