Reinvigorated Citizens for the Preservation of St Augustine

Monday Feb 27

Dominque Hawkins, a consultant working on the new Historic Master Plan for St Augustine, has made a core recommendation to Historic City News and our readers that supports the creation of a preservation advocacy group made up of and supported by citizens. On January 31st, a group of over 25 interested people from across the preservation community gathered at the Main Library to discuss the formation of such a group.

