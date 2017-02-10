Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned
Following up on recent strong-arm robbery cases in St Augustine, Historic City News has learned that police are scouring the downtown area for video footage at the time of the robberies. On January 28, 2017 at approximately 8:45 p.m., a strong-arm robbery occurred at 27 Sevilla Street.
