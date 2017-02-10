Rash of downtown robberies have polic...

Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Historic City News

Following up on recent strong-arm robbery cases in St Augustine, Historic City News has learned that police are scouring the downtown area for video footage at the time of the robberies. On January 28, 2017 at approximately 8:45 p.m., a strong-arm robbery occurred at 27 Sevilla Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight Thu Cosapriorities 1
News City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ... Jan 30 Perksperks 1
Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13) Dec '16 USMC Vet 10
News Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ... Dec '16 Justice 1
News All for One, One For All Dec '16 Factcheck 1
News Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor Dec '16 Votescount 1
News Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr... Dec '16 Nochange 1
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC