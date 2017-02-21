Local government Presidents Day holiday hours
All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, St. Johns County libraries, and the Pet Center will be closed Monday, February 20th in observance of President's Day. Garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection will be not be affected.
