Letter: Newspaper fails at journalism, tries community organizing

What you see here are the Town Criers, a committee of the Saint Augustine Tea Party, passing through the mob of Occupiers that camped out at Plaza de La Constitucion at the foot of St. George Street in 2011. This mob of leftist agitators could do nothing but "disturb the peace", pee and defecate in the bushes and litter the Plaza while screaming in people's faces, "We're the 99! We're the 99." The St. Augustine Record, at the time, supported the event in glowing terms and reported that Terry Buchenmeyer was an organizer.

