There are 1 comment on the Historic City News story from Tuesday Feb 7, titled Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight. In it, Historic City News reports that:

The City of St Augustine announced to local Historic City News reporters that their town hall meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 7th, has been rescheduled to avoid conflicting with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of St. Johns County's "Tips for Kid's Sake" event. The meeting to discuss Hurricane Matthew's impact to infrastructure in Davis Shores will now be held on Tuesday, February 21st from 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. at R. B. Hunt Elementary School, located at 125 Magnolia Drive.

Cosapriorities

Saint Augustine, FL

#1 Yesterday
Mr. Regan and Commissioner Freeman reschedules town hall so they can serve food. Send a donation and do your job. Non-profits are taking over the city of St. Augustine at the expense of residents. So sad.
