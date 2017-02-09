There are on the Historic City News story from Tuesday Feb 7, titled Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight. In it, Historic City News reports that:

The City of St Augustine announced to local Historic City News reporters that their town hall meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 7th, has been rescheduled to avoid conflicting with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of St. Johns County's "Tips for Kid's Sake" event. The meeting to discuss Hurricane Matthew's impact to infrastructure in Davis Shores will now be held on Tuesday, February 21st from 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. at R. B. Hunt Elementary School, located at 125 Magnolia Drive.

