Houghton College A Cappella Singers perform
Elyse Brady and the St. Augustine Art Association have invited Historic City News readers to spend the evening enjoying HOUGHTON SINGERS POP A CAPPELLA ENSEMBLE in a free concert Tuesday, February 28th at 7:00 p.m. This highly selective group of top singers from New York's Greatbatch School of Music at Houghton College is currently touring the southern U.S. Their energetic performances have generated a buzz on social media, thanks to the popularity of the television singing competition "The Sing Off." The group's repertoire includes music from all genres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned
|Feb 13
|Its true
|1
|Lights turned green, why can't people step on g... (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Step on it
|7
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins
|Feb 12
|Tonya miller
|4
|Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight
|Feb 9
|Cosapriorities
|1
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan 30
|Perksperks
|1
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC