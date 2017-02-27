Houghton College A Cappella Singers perform

Elyse Brady and the St. Augustine Art Association have invited Historic City News readers to spend the evening enjoying HOUGHTON SINGERS POP A CAPPELLA ENSEMBLE in a free concert Tuesday, February 28th at 7:00 p.m. This highly selective group of top singers from New York's Greatbatch School of Music at Houghton College is currently touring the southern U.S. Their energetic performances have generated a buzz on social media, thanks to the popularity of the television singing competition "The Sing Off." The group's repertoire includes music from all genres.

