Free Living History Day at Fort Matanzas
Park Ranger Griselle Fuellner invites local Historic City News readers to join reenactors at Fort Matanzas National Monument to learn about the life of a typical woman in Saint Augustine during Spanish colonial times. During the special free event, the reenactors, dressed as Spanish colonial women, will be demonstrating how foods from three different cultures were combined to create some of the best dishes available in 1740's Spanish Florida.
