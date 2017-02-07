Fool's Paradise 2017 Announces Lineup Additions, Late Nights & Daily Breakdowns

The 2nd annual Fool's Paradise destination event will return to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida from March 31 - April 1. Organizers of the festival have announced a few additions to the lineup, the late nights and daily breakdowns. Colorado funk revivalists The Motet have been added to the lineup as has Artist-at-Large Antwaun Stanley .

