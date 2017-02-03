Florida's first African-American phys...

Florida's first African-American physician

The St. Augustine Historical Society informed local Historic City News reporters that, Thursday evening, they will sponsor a presentation by Charles Tingley about the life of Florida's first African-American physician, Dr. Alexander Darnes. The presentation will cover the history of Dr. Darnes; who was taken as a teenager to a U.S. army cavalry post in the West, went through the Civil War as the personal valet of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith, gained freedom through Emancipation, sued for his right to vote, took a medical degree, stood up for equal rights on public transportation, and served the community as Florida's first African American physician.

