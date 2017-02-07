FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Friday Feb 3

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week. I-95 at County Road 210, International Golf Parkway Nighttime lane closures Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the County Road 210 southbound off-ramp and at the International Golf Parkway overpass for lighting repairs.

