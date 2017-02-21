FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week. A1A - Ponte Vedra Daytime southbound lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Marsh Landing Parkway to Sawgrass Village Drive for ditch cleaning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.