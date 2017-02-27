FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Laurie Sanderson reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week. A1A at Euclid Avenue Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for turn lane installation.

