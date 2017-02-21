Entertainment this week in St Johns C...

Entertainment this week in St Johns County

Wednesday

Barbara Golden, Communications Manager for the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau, reminds Historic City News readers who reside in St Johns County that admission is free of charge to the Oldest House, the Lightner Museum, the Ximenez-Fatio House, the Oldest Wooden School House, City Walks History Mystery Murder Evening Tour and the Hotel Ponce de Leon Legacy Tours at Flagler College, with valid identification. All Historic City News readers can take the daily tours and wine tastings at the San Sebastian Winery and St. Augustine Distillery.

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for St Johns County was issued at February 23 at 8:37PM EST

St. Augustine, FL

