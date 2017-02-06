DeLand Artist takes Best of Show at Mount Dora Arts Festival
"It's one of the best collection of artists we have had in the show," said Beth Miller, gallery and volunteer coordinator of the Mount Dora Center for the Arts, which stages Mount Dora's signature show held Saturday and Sunday. Sculptor Jack Hill of DeLand took home the Best of Show award, and a $5,000 prize, for "Abacus Aleppo," in which tiny skulls serve as beads on a black and red abacus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan 30
|Perksperks
|1
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec '16
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec '16
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec '16
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Gabreb
|6
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC