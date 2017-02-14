City police may be searching for same robber as Flagler sheriff
St Augustine police have been trying to locate a man who they say robbed the CVS pharmacy located at 2703 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12th. Now, investigators from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office say they may be searching for the same man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned
|Mon
|Its true
|1
|Lights turned green, why can't people step on g... (May '15)
|Mon
|Step on it
|7
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins
|Sun
|Tonya miller
|4
|Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight
|Feb 9
|Cosapriorities
|1
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan 30
|Perksperks
|1
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC