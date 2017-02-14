City police may be searching for same...

City police may be searching for same robber as Flagler sheriff

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Historic City News

St Augustine police have been trying to locate a man who they say robbed the CVS pharmacy located at 2703 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12th. Now, investigators from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office say they may be searching for the same man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned Mon Its true 1
Lights turned green, why can't people step on g... (May '15) Mon Step on it 7
trump wall be gone when hillary wins Sun Tonya miller 4
News Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight Feb 9 Cosapriorities 1
News City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ... Jan 30 Perksperks 1
Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13) Dec '16 USMC Vet 10
News Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ... Dec '16 Justice 1
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC