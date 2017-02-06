City police continue to harass artists with citations
The City of St Augustine was ordered by a Federal Court in 2009 to allow artists to create and sell paintings, prints, photographs and sculpture in public spaces; ruling that such was First Amendment protected activity. Five days following the Federal ruling, Historic City News reported that the city manager, aided by the city attorney and police department, acted in apparent retaliation by allowing anyone to sell anything in the Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan 30
|Perksperks
|1
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec '16
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec '16
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec '16
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Gabreb
|6
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC