City notes: Peter Rummell being inducted into real estate hall of fame
Developer Peter Rummell is scheduled to be inducted into the University of Florida's Kelley A. Bergstrom Real Estate Center's Hall of Fame this month. A news release said the event is Feb. 24 during the Real Estate Trends & Strategies Conference at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan 30
|Perksperks
|1
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec '16
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec '16
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec '16
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Gabreb
|6
