City notes: Peter Rummell being induc...

City notes: Peter Rummell being inducted into real estate hall of fame

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Developer Peter Rummell is scheduled to be inducted into the University of Florida's Kelley A. Bergstrom Real Estate Center's Hall of Fame this month. A news release said the event is Feb. 24 during the Real Estate Trends & Strategies Conference at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ... Jan 30 Perksperks 1
Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13) Dec '16 USMC Vet 10
News Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ... Dec '16 Justice 1
News All for One, One For All Dec '16 Factcheck 1
News Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor Dec '16 Votescount 1
News Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr... Dec '16 Nochange 1
News Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08) Nov '16 Gabreb 6
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC