City holds Hurricane Matthew public meeting
The Public Works Department of the City of St Augustine provided detailed information about the performance of the stormwater system and sewer collection system immediately following the hurricane to an audience of about thirty Davis Shores residents Tuesday evening. The meeting presented near-future projects that will help mitigate flooding and provide greater resiliency of the city's underground utilities.
