Best Alternative Spring Break Destinations
Founded in 1545, St. Augustine is the most elegant of Florida cities as well as being the nation's oldest. On the water, you can kayak around the walls of the fortress ; on land, St. George Street is shopping central in a historic district filled with restaurants and museums.
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned
|Feb 13
|Its true
|1
|Lights turned green, why can't people step on g... (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Step on it
|7
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins
|Feb 12
|Tonya miller
|4
|Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight
|Feb 9
|Cosapriorities
|1
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan '17
|Perksperks
|1
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
