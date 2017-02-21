Arrest in sexual exploitation case after defendant surrenders
For the second time in the past two-days, the St Johns County Sheriff's Office reported to Historic City News that a Special Victims Unit detective has made an arrest in an undercover operation targeting individuals that use the Internet to sexually exploit children. Wednesday, a 25-year-old St. Johns County man responded to a undercover detective that he believed to be a 15-year-old child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned
|Feb 13
|Its true
|1
|Lights turned green, why can't people step on g... (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Step on it
|7
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins
|Feb 12
|Tonya miller
|4
|Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight
|Feb 9
|Cosapriorities
|1
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan 30
|Perksperks
|1
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC