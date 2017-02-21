Arrest in sexual exploitation case af...

Arrest in sexual exploitation case after defendant surrenders

Thursday Feb 23

For the second time in the past two-days, the St Johns County Sheriff's Office reported to Historic City News that a Special Victims Unit detective has made an arrest in an undercover operation targeting individuals that use the Internet to sexually exploit children. Wednesday, a 25-year-old St. Johns County man responded to a undercover detective that he believed to be a 15-year-old child.

