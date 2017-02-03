36th Annual St Augustine Lions Seafoo...

36th Annual St Augustine Lions Seafood Festival

Historic City News readers are invited to once again enjoy delicious varieties of seafood, an arts & crafts show, and an entertainment lineup featuring Jazz, Country, and Americana music, beginning Friday, March 3rd during the 36th Annual St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival. Promising that "There is something for everyone," the Lions Club says to bring the entire family and your desire for fun to one of Northeast Florida's premiere events.

