Wreck of 16th-Century Spanish Ship Found Off Florida Coast

The third of six sunken Spanish ships that were lost in a hurricane in 1559 has been discovered off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. In the summer of 2016, the wreck of the ship , dubbed the Emanuel Point III, was found resting under the sand 7 feet below the ocean surface in Pensacola Bay.

