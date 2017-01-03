Three-car head on collision leaves one dead Tuesday

Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Investigator, Leonard Yuknavage, reported to Historic City News that he is trying to notify the next-of-kin of a 55-year-old St Augustine man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on US-1 north of Abbotts Way yesterday afternoon. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Alexa Frisbey of St Augustine was traveling north in the inside lane of US-1 on January 3rd at approximately 1:46 p.m. when she lost control of her 2004 Toyota CRV.

