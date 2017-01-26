Teen arrested for stabbing person in the face over juice box,...

Teen arrested for stabbing person in ...

A teen in St. Johns County is accused of stabbing a middle-aged man in the face over a juice box. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Tavage Tobler on Tuesday after responding to a residence on Herbert Street in St. Augustine.

