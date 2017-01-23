Tea Party speaker evaluates Trump cabinet picks
On this coming Tuesday, January 24, 2017, the Saint Augustine Tea Party will receive a briefing on the ISIS situation now that President Trump has taken office. The report will be delivered by Randy McDaniels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec '16
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec '16
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec '16
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Gabreb
|6
|Connectionpays
|Nov '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC