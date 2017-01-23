St Augustine Plein Air Paint Out
Historic City News was informed by the St. Augustine Art Association that a 10-day citywide Plein Air Paint Out is planned for April 21th - 30th. The event is open to local, regional and national artists and is designed to capture "Impressions of the Flagler Era."
