Six-month extension to wrap up mediation with artists
With the passing of the first deadline for mediation between the four artists who are challenging city ordinances that restrict their use of public spaces, the City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that the court has approved a six-month extension to wrap up mediation before proceeding to jury trial. As no settlement was reached in the time allowed, the artists forged ahead with the case.
