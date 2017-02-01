Police arrest man wanted on armed rob...

Police arrest man wanted on armed robbery charge

St Augustine police tell Historic City News that today they obtained and executed an arrest warrant against a man identified in a January 14th armed robbery. The defendant, 27-year-old William Matthew Lucas, who resides at 78 Chapin Street in St. Augustine, is accused of using a firearm against his victim, who police say was robbed behind the Villa Zorayda Museum located at 83 King Street.

