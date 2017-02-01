Police arrest man wanted on armed robbery charge

St Augustine police tell Historic City News that today they obtained and executed an arrest warrant against a man identified in a January 14th armed robbery. The defendant, 27-year-old William Matthew Lucas, who resides at 78 Chapin Street in St. Augustine, is accused of using a firearm against his victim, who police say was robbed behind the Villa Zorayda Museum located at 83 King Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.