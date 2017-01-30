Plea in murder case from unlikely spo...

Plea in murder case from unlikely spot: the victim, a priest

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Star Tribune

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A Catholic priest found fatally shot in the Georgia woods asked prosecutors in a letter before his death not to seek capital punishment should his killer be convicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ... 6 hr Perksperks 1
Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13) Dec '16 USMC Vet 10
News Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ... Dec '16 Justice 1
News All for One, One For All Dec '16 Factcheck 1
News Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor Dec '16 Votescount 1
News Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr... Dec '16 Nochange 1
News Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08) Nov '16 Gabreb 6
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,751 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC