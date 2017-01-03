Planning Board wants answers on San M...

Planning Board wants answers on San Marco Hotel

The Planning and Zoning Board of the City of St Augustine continued the request of Kanti Patel to rezone parcels from current zoning designation of Historic Preservation-5 to Planned Unit Development until its meeting on February 7th. Attorney James Whitehouse, representing the owner, wants to amend the existing San Marco Hotel PUD after it was determined that the originally specified underground parking was not feasible.

