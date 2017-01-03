Planning Board wants answers on San Marco Hotel
The Planning and Zoning Board of the City of St Augustine continued the request of Kanti Patel to rezone parcels from current zoning designation of Historic Preservation-5 to Planned Unit Development until its meeting on February 7th. Attorney James Whitehouse, representing the owner, wants to amend the existing San Marco Hotel PUD after it was determined that the originally specified underground parking was not feasible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec 18
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec 17
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec 7
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec '16
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Gabreb
|6
|Connectionpays
|Nov '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC