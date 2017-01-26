PHOTOS: A Beautiful, Secret Elopement in St. Augustine

See their beautiful photos! Related: This Stunning City Hall Wedding Will Inspire You to Keep It Simple This Intimate Courthouse Wedding Proves Small Definitely Doesn't Mean Boring 37 Photos: View as Gallery View as Slideshow" height="373" src="//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/BByaHF3.img?h=373&w=624&m=6&q=60&o=t&l=f&x=910&y=1002" title="Timika and Ricky were close to giving up on love but decided to give it one last shot. With little f... - MAHAL IMAGERY" width="624" /> Timika and Ricky were close to giving up on love but decided to give it one last shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.