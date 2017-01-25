Patricia Kegelmeyer
Patricia Lynne Kegelmeyer passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Jan. 21, 2017. Patricia was born on Feb. 28, 1942 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to her late parents, Paul and Janet Brunger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec '16
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec '16
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec '16
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Gabreb
|6
|Connectionpays
|Nov '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC