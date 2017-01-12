Participate in first Historic Preservation Master Plan
The final community workshop on the city's first Historic Preservation Master Plan will be held on Tuesday, January 17 and Historic City News readers are encouraged to attend and participate. Last fall, a series of workshops were held in locations throughout the city allowing for public input and comment on this topic that is so important to the St. Augustine community.
