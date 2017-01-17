Panel discussion: Bridging our differences in a divided world
A local group of community activists known as " Compassionate St Augustine " has informed Historic City News that they will host a moderated panel to discuss how to bridge differences between people of differing beliefs. Caren Goldman, executive director of Compassionate St Augustine , says that the panel discussion, titled, "Both Sides Now: Bridging Our Differences in A Divided World", will be grounded in civil discourse with Republicans, Democrats, and those who cross party lines from around St Johns County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec 18
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec '16
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec '16
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec '16
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Gabreb
|6
|Connectionpays
|Nov '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC