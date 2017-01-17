Panel discussion: Bridging our differences in a divided world

A local group of community activists known as " Compassionate St Augustine " has informed Historic City News that they will host a moderated panel to discuss how to bridge differences between people of differing beliefs. Caren Goldman, executive director of Compassionate St Augustine , says that the panel discussion, titled, "Both Sides Now: Bridging Our Differences in A Divided World", will be grounded in civil discourse with Republicans, Democrats, and those who cross party lines from around St Johns County.

