News 11 mins ago 10:53 a.m.Deputies: St. Augustine teen stabs victim in face over a juice box

Deputies: St. Augustine teen stabs victim in face over a juice box

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office reports 18-year-old Tavage Tobler stabbed another man in the face following an alteration over a Minute Maid Fruit Punch juice box.

