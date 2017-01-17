New Veterans Treatment Court starting in St. Augustine

Historic City News was informed that a new Veterans Treatment Court, modeled after a similar court in Volusia County and designed to focus on military veterans in the criminal justice system, is about to start in St Augustine. Veterans Treatment Court is a specialized court for the 7th Judicial Circuit, aimed at helping veterans who face criminal charges and need treatment for mental health, substance abuse, traumatic injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder.

